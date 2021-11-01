Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Nov. 1, 2001
OROFINO — Economic revitalization and getting funding for a new city pool and recreational center rank are the top issues for this year's Orofino City Council race.
———
Depressed market conditions are forcing Potlatch Corp. to temporarily suspend its paperboard and pulp operations at its Lewiston site.
Nov. 1, 1981
MOSCOW — Brown's Furniture, a downtown Moscow business for the past 26 years, has moved to a new building just off Highway 95 on the south side of Moscow.
———
BOISE — Gov. John Evans has declared Sunday as Peace Day in Idaho, and he's urging all citizens to do all they can to "protect, preserve and promote" world peace.