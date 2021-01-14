Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Jan. 14, 2001
PULLMAN — The Department of Kinesiology and Leisure Studies, one of three departments at the Washington State University College of Education, has closed and the department’s four academic programs have moved to other university administrative units.
———
COTTONWOOD — For a second time, St. Mary’s Hospital here has been named one of the nation’s top 100 hospitals by the HCIA-Sachs Institute in Evanston, Ill.
Jan. 14, 1981
MOSCOW — A neighborhood here featuring 116 old buildings has been designated an historic district by the National Heritage Conservation and Recreation Service.
———
The annual economic loss to the Lewiston area from the closure of Hells Gate State Park would total $3.8 million, Mayor Delitha Kilgore has estimated.