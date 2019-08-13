Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Aug. 13, 1999
Carnegie Library, a fixture since 1904 on the bluff overlooking downtown Lewiston, will close Oct. 1.
———
MOSCOW — A permanent stage under the stars is a midsummer night’s dream that may come true for Idaho Repertory Theatre, thanks in part to a grant from the Idaho Commission on the Arts.
Aug. 13, 1979
The millions of eels that disappeared from Asotin Creek and other Lewiston-Clarkston Valley streams in the last half-century never were eels. They were lampreys.
———
Hatton, a new variety of hard red winter wheat, has been released jointly by Washington State University, University of Idaho, Oregon State University and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Science and Education Administration.