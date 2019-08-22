Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Aug. 22, 1999
University of Idaho students interested in viewing their personal financial aid information now can do so via the World Wide Web. Information concerning their financial aid and scholarship awards is available to assist students plan their finances for college.
Aug. 22, 1979
PULLMAN — Quarterback Jack “Thowin’ Samoan” Thompson has graduated to the pros, but that doesn’t mean the football game is over at Washington State University, said coach Jim Walden.
MOSCOW — The University of Idaho will launch its 91st year of operation in the next week, with more than 7,000 students expected to be on campus for orientation, advising and registration for fall semester classes.