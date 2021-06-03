Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
June 3, 2001
MOSCOW — The Idaho Department of Commerce has awarded the city of Moscow a $222,917 community development block grant to assist development of the 1912 Center.
Lewiston architect Laurence Kom has been elected president of the Idaho State Chapter of the American Institute of Architects for 2001.
June 3, 1981
A Bellevue, Wash., architectural firm will present its “debt capacity overview” of St. Joseph’s Hospital’s immediate and long-range expansion projects at a closed meeting Monday.
Potlatch Corp. is giving about 70 college students summer jobs, even though it has more than 200 regular employees laid off in its Lewiston wood products division.