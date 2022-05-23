Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
May 23, 2002
A project to provide the Port of Wilma with more water has halted after a contractor found it's impossible to bore through basalt rock beneath the Snake River and make a 14-inch to 16-inch-diameter tunnel for a pipe. The tunnel would house a pipe to carry water from Asotin County Public Utility District No. 1 on the south side of the Snake River to the Port of Wilma, just west of Clarkston on the north side of the river.
———
The trees shading Weitas Creek Campground on the North Fork of the Clearwater River are sick and will soon undergo the harshest of cures. Officials on the North Fork Ranger District have determined the Douglas firs and grand firs that are suffering from root rot are beyond help and pose such a risk to campers that they must be removed.
May 23, 1982
ASUZA, Calif. — The Lewis-Clark State Warriors are going to the NAIA national baseball championships beginning May 31 in Texas but not as the Area 1 champions.
———
Fifty-five Lewiston-Clarkston area residents, ranging from first graders to adults, are rehearsing nightly at the Lewiston Civic Theater for "The King and I," which opens June 2.