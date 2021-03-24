Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
March 24, 2001
The closed-off portion of the levee path near Kiwanis Park will likely reopen in three weeks, after months of repairs. Workers have succeeded in reducing the water seepage in a 200-foot portion of the levee to a trickle.
ASOTIN — The Asotin Panthers racked up 14 runs in the first inning and coasted to a 22-2 nonleague prep softball win Friday in five innings over Grangeville.
March 24, 1981
BOISE — State Sen. Mike Mitchell, of Lewiston, began formally exploring a possible race for Idaho lieutenant governor Monday, asking Democrats from across the state for a “candid appraisal” of his potential candidacy.
If one of three land sites in Tammany isn’t secured by April 1, the proposed Clearwater Downs horse racing track will move “up north,” Richard A. Sigismonti said Monday.