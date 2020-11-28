Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Nov. 28, 2000
A potential site for a new Home Depot store at Lewiston is being examined by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to see if a stream or wetlands exist that would give the federal agency jurisdiction over development.
———
Clarkston City Council members are considering taking a half-cent sales tax increase proposal to voters in February in an attempt to offset anticipated budget shortfalls. The proposed increase would up the sales tax from 7 percent to 7.5 percent.
Nov. 28, 1980
PULLMAN — Washington State head football coach Jim Walden starts recruiting next week, secure in the knowledge he still has his job.
———
GRANGEVILLE — The Nezperce National Forest is preparing for a major infestation this coming year of the Mountain Pine Beetle that has ravaged lodgepole pine stands in Montana, southern Idaho and eastern Oregon.