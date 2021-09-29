Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Sept. 29, 2001
After 2½ weeks of seven-day work weeks, frazzled employees of the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport have some help. National Guardsmen from Lewiston’s 116th Engineer Battalion arrived Friday to assist the staff with beefed up security measures that were imposed after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
It wasn’t pretty. Actually, it was anything but, although you won’t likely hear the Lewiston Bengals complain about their first win of the season. Behind a stellar night from running back Zac Whitlock, the Bengals dropped archrival Clarkston 31-7 Friday at Bengal Field in a nonleague high school football game that featured nine turnovers and 22 penalties.
Sept. 29, 1981
About 130 sawmill employees returned to work Monday at the Potlatch Corp. Kamiah plant, ending a two-week layoff intended to help stabilize inventories.
Charles E. “Chuck” Chapin, 25, has been appointed area director for fraternities in the Department of Residence Living at Washington State University.