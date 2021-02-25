Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Feb. 25, 2001
MOSCOW — The Clarkston High School choir, under the direction of Fred Dole, took top honors in the AA Division at the Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival at the University of Idaho in Moscow.
———
Lewis-Clark Recyclers has been named the Idaho Small Business of the Year for Region II by the Idaho Small Business Development Center at Boise State University. The award was presented Monday in a ceremony held in Boise.
Feb. 25, 1981
Although the future of Lewis-Clark State College has been up in the air recently, the college will add the sport of crew to its athletic program next fall.
———
The tardy arrival of radio communications equipment is all that is holding up moving the Lewiston Police Department to its new headquarters at F Street, Chief Kenneth Behrend said Tuesday.