Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
June 8, 2000
PULLMAN — Renewal and maintenance work is underway at the 87-year-old president’s residence at Washington State University. This is the first renewal project since 1986, when presidential couple Sam and Pat Smith began their tenure at WSU.
———
Docking a cruise ship is similar to parking a luxury car — if the car holds 161 passengers and is 218 feet long. That’s the length of the Columbia Queen, the latest cruise ship to enter the Astoria-to-Clarkston river cruise market.
June 8, 1980
Conversion of the former Bon Marche building at Lewiston’s Fifth and Main Streets into the Town Square Mall is scheduled to resume late this summer or early fall, and an opening is expected.
———
M.S. “Max” Cleveland of Lewiston has retired from the Camas Prairie Railroad after nearly 40 years with the line. “I’ve really enjoyed it,” he said, “and if I had to, I’d do it all over again.”