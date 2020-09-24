Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Sept. 24, 2000
PULLMAN — The University of Idaho football team struck a blow for kid brothers everywhere Saturday, defeating Palouse sibling Washington State for the second straight year in an entertaining shootout before 31,409 fans at Martin Stadium. Idaho won 38-34.
If long lines at the ticket booths and presale of carnival passes are accurate indicators, attendance at Saturday’s Nez Perce County Fair was as good as the weather. Really fine.
Sept. 24, 1980
MOSCOW — Band music — and lots of it — is coming to the University of Idaho with the second Northwestern Region Marching Bands of America competition bringing more than 2,000 marchers and musicians to the campus Oct. 11.
The five homes on this year’s Lewiston-Clarkston YWCA Home Tour have used solar and wood heating appliances, underground construction, wind factors and more common building materials and heat pumps to lessen the need for electrical or natural gas-fueled heating and cooling.