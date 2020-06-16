Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...

June 16, 2000

LAPWAI — The Chief Joseph and Warrior’s Memorial Pow Wow will be today through Sunday at the Pi Nee Waus here.

———

BOISE — More than 200,000 state residents stand to benefit from a federal grant aimed at expanding adult education.

June 16, 1980

Ted Turner’s all-news television network arrived in 2.2 million homes last week — but not in homes on the Palouse or the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.

———

The downtown Lewiston revitalization plan still is alive and well and it soon will be moving forward, according to spokesmen for the project.

