Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
June 4, 2001
David Church tossed a four-hitter in the opener and the Lewis-Clark Cubs collected 17 hits and stole 11 bases on the day to sweep a North Idaho League doubleheader from Coeur d’Alene 9-2 and 8-6.
Clarkston High School graduating seniors raked in more than $1 million in scholarships at Senior Awards Night last week at the school.
June 4, 1981
Beverly Enterprises, which owns the Orchards Nursing Home at Lewiston and is the largest nursing home chain in the U.S., wants to expand by buying another chain.
The Lewiston Roundup Grounds is the site of an All-Arabian horse show featuring competition in native costume, Western and English Saddle, and halter classes.