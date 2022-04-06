Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
April 6, 2002
MOSCOW — High school students and their parents checking out the University of Idaho during Vandal Friday toured campus in a new style — by trolley. More than 900 prospective students and about 600 parents were expected on the UI’s annual recruitment day — a perfect debut for the Vandal Trolley, a 30-seat silver and gold bus resembling the trolleys of San Francisco.
April 6, 1982
PULLMAN — Pullman’s transit system last week paid off a $130,000 loan borrowed from another city source three years ago, a move city officials said will give the bus system a little breathing room.
———
Lewiston businessman and former Idaho legislator Bruce L. Sweeney filed candidacy papers Monday to run for the District 6 position in the Idaho Senate vacated by Sen. Mike Mitchell.
2002
———
OROFINO — Eight Democrats and eight Republicans have filed for six positions in Clearwater County. The total of 16 candidates is one of the largest in recent memory and includes five incumbents.