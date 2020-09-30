Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Sept. 30, 2000
The Lewiston Roundup’s Sept. 10 final rodeo performance will air Sunday night on ESPN2.
Sept. 30, 1980
Ed Cheff, the Lewis-Clark State College head baseball coach, has been named chairman of the newly formed NAIA baseball international competion committee.
———
MOSCOW — Garbage collection rates in Latah County will increase 8.5 percent effective Wednesday.
———
A drive-up drop box has been placed in the parking lot on the west side of the Nez Perce County Courthouse for ease in making payments of property taxes, auto license or drivers license renewals and District Court payments.