Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Feb. 5, 2002
MOSCOW — About two years ago, growing pains at the Latah County Courthouse got to the point where Prosecutor Bill Thompson was forced to expand his office. Rows of filing cabinets now stand outside in the hallway. “When we’re all in the office, we’re all over each other,” he says of his dozen or so employees. More filing cabinets are kept out in the parking lot inside a rented mobile storage building. It’s the same for the sheriff’s office, which has been forced to rent outside storage space for evidence and other inventory.
ASOTIN — County officials plan to hire a project manager to oversee construction of the aquatics center through the entire process — from site selection to six months after opening day.
Feb. 5, 1982
The Valley Food Bank at Lewiston will begin distribution of five-pound blocks of processed cheese to needy families.
The Lewis-Clark State College Alumni Association voted to recommend the appointment of Robert Howser as executive director at its meeting this week, and LCSC President Lee A. Vickers appointed Howser on the spot.