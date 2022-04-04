Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
April 4, 2002
Washington State University could become the first institution in the United States to offer a bachelor of science degree in organic gardening.
———
As Lewis-Clark State College officials brace for an estimated $1.7 million in reduced state funding next year, the future of the school's new activities center remains uncertain.
April 4, 1982
MOSCOW — Wednesday has been designated Silver and Gold Day at the University of Idaho. That day marks the founding of the UI Alumni Association in 1889, before Idaho was a state.
———
MOSCOW — The Lewiston Tribune has opened an office with advertising, circulation and news representatives in downtown Moscow. The new office is located in the rear part of the Moscow Hotel.