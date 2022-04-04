Lewiston, ID (83501)

Today

A steady rain early...then remaining cloudy with a few showers. Becoming windy. High 48F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Mostly cloudy skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 35F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.