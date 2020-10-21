Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Oct. 21, 2000
MOSCOW — Amid the demolition sounds of a prison work crew and accolades from city officials, ground was broken here Friday morning to launch the reincarnation of the 1912 Moscow High School building into a community center.
Idaho is losing one of its top fisheries biologists to neighboring Oregon. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife announced Friday that Ed Bowles has been hired as director of the fish division at Portland.
Oct. 21, 1980
Rowland Unruh, Asotin County emergency services director, measured no radioactivity in downtown Clarkston on Monday from a recent nuclear explosion over China. A radioactive cloud reportedly drifted over the Pacific Northwest on Sunday.
Members of the Clarkston High School marching and concert bands have started a door-to-door campaign this week to raise money to buy new uniforms.