Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Jan. 30, 2001
Idaho Gov. Dirk Kempthorne has spoken to Vice President Dick Cheney and Secretary of Energy Spencer Abraham about his concerns with the federal government’s reliance on drafting Dworshak Reservoir to meet regional power demands.
———
WASHINGTON — There’s a positive side to the Y2K bug: Most state governments have improved their computer systems and are doing a better job at delivering services, a new study finds.
Jan. 30, 1981
An estimated $6 million horse racing track will be built in Nez Perce County, and racing could begin as early as March 1982, a Lewiston businessman has told the Tribune.
———
Valley Food Bank, which serves Lewiston and Clarkston, received a $350 grant Wednesday from the Greater Spokane Community Foundation, a philanthropic organization.