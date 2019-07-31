Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
July 31, 1999
KAMIAH — Dallas Taylor will be learning along with the students this year in the Kamiah School District. Nine years after beginning her career as a fifth-grade teacher and elementary school principal, she is taking over the top spot in the Kamiah School District.
The Nez Perce Tribe received a $20,000 grant Friday that will help it carry out a study on cattle depredation by wolves.
July 31, 1979
Twenty-eight Lewiston junior and senior high school students and three adults are due at the Spokane airport tonight after a two-day delay in leaving Spain because of a bombing at Madrid. The youths were participating in the trip through the Americans in Foreign Study program.