Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
April 3, 2001
BOISE — The financing package for the $64 million renovation of the state Capitol was signed into law Monday.
MOSCOW — The site for a third Moscow fire station has been approved, despite concerns from state transportation officials about potential impacts to traffic on U.S. Highway 95.
April 3, 1981
A barge load of lumber left the Port of Lewiston on Thursday afternoon on the road to Morocco, more than a month’s journey from the Gem State Mill at Juliaetta, where it was cut.
A group walking across the country and eventually to Moscow, USSR, to advocate peace will stop in Lewiston on Sunday.