Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Dec. 20, 1999
CANCUN, Mexico — It was fiesta time Sunday for the Lewis-Clark State Warriors — before, after and during their basketball game. The undefeated LCSC women breezed past Judson College of Elgin, Ill., by an 80-40 count on the opening day of the Basketball Tournament of Cancun.
———
Idaho Gov. Dirk Kempthorne and first lady Patricia Kempthorne will tour a model day care in Lewiston today to observe the latest trends in quality child care.
Dec. 20, 1979
The Lewiston School Board on Wednesday approved the purchase of a lathe costing $7,682 from Star Machinery of Spokane.
———
Two United States Olympics team candidates will fight in the main event Saturday to highlight an 18-bout AAU boxing card at Lewis-Clark State College gymnasium.