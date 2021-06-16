Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
June 16, 2001
The Washington State football team’s future continues to look gloomy as the Cougars lost a fourth starter this week.
———
Both Terry Stricker and Marge Munsterman defended their titles as the Lewiston-Clarkston-Orofino Bowling Association’s Bowlers of the Year.
June 16, 1981
PULLMAN — Instead of time schedules, Greyhound buses and a ticket counter, passengers who show up at the Pullman bus depot at N. 146 Grand Avenue will soon find themselves surrounded by videotapes of their favorite movies.
———
The Asotin County Commissioners asked the Army Corps of Engineers Monday to take back responsibility for maintenance and operations of Swallows Park south of Clarkston.