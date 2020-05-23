Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
May 23, 2000
GRANGEVILLE — District 241, Cottonwood and Kamiah schools, will share in a $1.2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education for starting after-school and enrichment programs.
———
A temporary mill shutdown at Potlatch’s Clearwater lumber mill in Lewiston will force about 340 employees off the job for four weeks beginning Memorial Day weekend. The decision to shut down the mill is a financial one based on market conditions for white fir lumber, according to the company.
May 23, 1980
Goodwill Industries in North Lewiston conducted an open house Thursday in honor of its new training area, which is providing a job skills program for 20 area residents.
———
Taking nothing away from Mount St. Helens, the Lewis-Clark State Warriors did some erupting of their own Thursday night, spewing 18 hits around Harris Field in thumping Linfield College of Oregon 12-2 in the opening round of the NAIA Area 1 tournament.