Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Aug. 23, 1999
Jerry Schutz, of Moscow, will head the Public Transportation Advisory Council.
———
ASOTIN — Billboard regulations and plans for a courthouse elevator will be up for discussion when the Asotin County commissioners meet Monday at the courthouse here.
Aug. 23, 1979
Idaho has officially accepted responsibility for the Steamboat Jean, Gov. John Evans said in a letter to the Luna House Historical Society, the titleholders of the sternwheeler.
———
Nearly 100 floats, bands and equestrian groups are expected to participate in the 45th annual Lewiston Roundup parade through downtown Lewiston on Sept. 8.