Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Sept. 15, 2001
PULLMAN — The last of 1,498 pipes have been installed, and the Pullman Presbyterian Church’s expanded organ is ready to go public.
———
Lewis-Clark State College tied for first as the best public college in the West, according to rankings released by U.S. News and World Report this week.
Sept. 15, 1981
Lewiston firefighters Local 1773 accepted as a package the recommendations of a three-member panel of fact-finders Monday, but city officials said they’ll continue negotiations on several items covered by the report.
———
The return of the lunch box in Lewiston schools is costing the district $250 per day, Superintendent George W. Cassell told the Lewiston School Board on Monday night.