Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Nov. 14, 2000
The Port of Clarkston is seeking a grant to build a 10,000-square-foot building that would help accommodate expansions of two local firms and the relocation of at least one more.
———
The Nez Perce Tribe and a coalition of fishing and environmental groups have submitted comments opposing the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ biological assessment to dredge at the confluence of the Snake and Clearwater rivers at Lewiston.
Nov. 14, 1980
MOSCOW — The search for a new publisher for the Idahonian, Moscow’s daily newspaper, is nearly completed.
———
The Clarkston American weekly newspaper has converted to tabloid form for economic reasons.