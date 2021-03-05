Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
March 5, 2001
BOISE — Proceeds from the newly announced Sacajawea license plate will go to communities and nonprofit organizations that are preparing for the 2003-06 Lewis and Clark Bicentennial celebration.
March 5, 1981
MOSCOW — The Moscow Mall, which opened here in the fall of 1976, has been sold to a California rancher.
The 911 emergency telephone system for Lewiston residents will go into effect next Wednesday, Pacific Northwest Bell Telephone officials said Wednesday.
2001
Energy prices have Lewiston officials seeing red, but they’ve found ways to put a stop to some of the costs. Joel Ristau, public works director, says the city is transforming 310 red light signals with energy saving inserts.