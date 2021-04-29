Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
April 29, 2001
The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is helping outfitters carry out a department plan to reduce black bear populations in a study area on the Clearwater National Forest.
———
The Red Lion Hotel in Lewiston has completed renovations and the addition of a new building of 47 suites at 621 21st St.
April 29, 1981
Lewiston School District patrons voted a resounding “no” in the school levy election Tuesday, defeating by a three-to-one margin the first request in the district’s history to exceed the levy ceiling.
———
Freeman Creek Park, three years and $2 million in the making, will be closed to motor vehicles for at least two more years, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Tuesday.