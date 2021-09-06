Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Sept. 6, 2001
ASOTIN — Clarkston's sales tax hike is going before voters in November. Petitioners collected enough signatures to force the sales tax increase to 7.5 percent to a vote of the people. To get the referendum on the Nov. 6 ballot, the magic number was 650.
———
GENESEE — In contrast to the Lewiston Roundup's perennial proclamation "She's Wild," two bullfighters, a man in a can, a rodeo announcer, a queen and a pair of princesses spent the better part of Wednesday telling children to take a milder course through life.
Sept. 6, 1981
MOSCOW — There was a lot to jump up and down about at the Kibbie Dome Saturday night as the Idaho Vandal football team beat Simon Fraser 52-7.
———
Stephanie Kamibitsch, of Genesee, has arrived in Atlantic City, N.J., and its glitter, gowns and spotlights. Bearing the Miss Idaho banner, she'll compete in the Miss America pageant Wednesday through Saturday.