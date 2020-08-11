Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Aug. 11, 2000
PULLMAN — Washington State University’s Kathleen Hatch is the new Region VI vice president of the National Intramural-Recreational Sports Association.
———
The Regence Group is affiliating with a corporation that provides benefits to 7 million people in Illinois and Texas to form the nation’s largest not-for-profit health insurance organization.
Aug. 11, 1980
BOISE — Jim Reiner furthered Lewis-Clark’s bid for a second consecutive Idaho State American Legion baseball crown as he no-hit Pocatello 13-0 Sunday at Borah High School.
———
The project that brought slackwater to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley has strengthened and diversified the economy of the region, improved the reliability of grain transportation to the Pacific Coast, generated cheap hydroelectric power and helped launch new forms of recreation.