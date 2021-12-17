Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Dec. 17, 2001
MOSCOW — The University of Idaho football team received a verbal commitment from a prep quarterback and also announced defensive back Ed Rankin will return to the team next season.
———
ELK CITY — Despite economic loss and a population drain that has left the once-boisterous town of Elk City a mere shadow of its former self, the arts at the tiny school continue to flourish. The 44 students in kindergarten through eighth grade recently completed a two-day workshop with watercolor artist Valaria Yost, of Ahsahka.
Dec. 17, 1981
GRANGEVILLE — The Nez Perce National Forest will study four proposed projects this winter. Two involve mining operations, a third is for the expansion of Red River Hot Springs Resort, and the fourth is for installation of a wastewater drainage system at Dixie.
———
SEATTLE — A plummeting meteor weighing at least a ton was probably responsible for a bright flash of light Wednesday morning seen over a wide area of the Pacific Northwest, authorities said.