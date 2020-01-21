Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Jan. 21, 2000
GRANGEVILLE — There’s been no dollar estimate yet on the damage at the new $4 million classroom annex at Grangeville Elementary School. The damage resulted when a fire water pipe in the ceiling broke last week.
———
Imagine sitting down in front of your TV, flipping through the channels, when suddenly you find last summer’s family reunion televised, your boyfriend asking you to marry him or your son playing air guitar with his best friend.
For about $20 it could happen on the public access channel.
Jan. 21, 1980
Port of Lewiston revenue from the port’s general cargo dock increased substantially in the last year to total $17,896.69 for 1979.
———
The 41st annual membership meeting of the Lewis-Clark Federal Credit Union was held Saturday at Lewiston High School.