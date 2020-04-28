Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
April 28, 2000
Advance crews from the “60 Minutes” TV program visited the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and Lower Granite Dam this week to research a story on salmon and steelhead recovery.
———
Leatha Lockhart, of Lewiston, is one of more than 100 horse lovers who contributed memories of their favorite horses to the book “Saddle Pals.”
April 28, 1980
JULIAETTA — The fifth and sixth grade students at Juliaetta Elementary School last week elected Sen. Edward Kennedy president. Fifty-four percent of the votes were cast in his favor.
———
Two Laotian brothers were welcomed at the Lewiston airport Saturday by members of the Indo-China Refugee Committee of Lewiston and Clarkston.