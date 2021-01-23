Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Jan. 23, 2001
ASOTIN — Property taxes, cellphone towers and planned zoning for Asotin County filled the agenda of the weekly Asotin County commissioners’ meeting Monday.
———
BOISE — Idaho Gov. Dirk Kempthorne ended months of speculation Monday by nominating third-term Republican state Sen. Jack Riggs, of Coeur d’Alene, as lieutenant governor.
Jan. 23, 1981
The Clarkston Lions Club and the Asotin County Democratic Central Committee have endorsed a $458,000 special levy for the Clarkston School District.
———
PULLMAN — City buses will be back on the streets Saturday after being shut down the past two Saturdays by “mistake,” Pullman Transit System Manager Al George said Thursday.