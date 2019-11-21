Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Nov. 21, 1999
St. Stanislaus Tri-Parish School in Lewiston recently received a $1,000 Idaho Humanities Council grant to create a Spanish club.
———
NAMPA — In fitting fashion, Brooke Cushman, the Warriors’ resident banger, came through with a game-winning layup with nine seconds left to lift the Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball team to a 66-65 victory over Northwest Nazarene on Saturday.
Nov. 21, 1979
The Army Corps of Engineers is beginning design on an additonal 220 megawatt power unit for Dworshak Dam, Col. H. J. Thayer, the corps’ Walla Walla district engineer, said Tuesday.
———
Tracy L. Carmack, daughter of Lee and Roycie Carmack, was named Lewiston Junior Miss on Tuesday night.