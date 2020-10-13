Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Oct. 13, 2000
MOSCOW — The first contract on the expansion of the Kibbie Activity Center was recently awarded, signaling the beginning of the project.
———
PULLMAN — World renowned magician David Copperfield, known for illusions like vanishing the Statue of Liberty and levitating across the Grand Canyon, is coming to Washington State University’s Beasley Coliseum on Dec. 14.
Oct. 13, 1980
Dave Jasper fired a torrid one-under-par 71 in a downpour Sunday to capture the Clarkston Lions Club Grand Prix Golf Tournament at the Clarkston Golf and Country Club.
———
COLFAX — Salary increases for county workers are not included in departmental budget requests for 1981, which already total at least $500,000 more than this year, according to Whitman County officials.