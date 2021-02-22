Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Feb. 22, 2001
MOSCOW — In addition to uncounted musical notes, the annual Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival at the University of Idaho has become a crescendo of dollar signs. "The official word is $7 million," Lynn Skinner, festival director, said of the amount of money estimated to flow each year into Moscow and the surrounding area.
———
BOISE — A bill that puts the Port of Lewiston more squarely in the business of economic development cleared the Senate Local Government and Taxation Committee Wednesday.
Feb. 22, 1981
Revenue from the Port of Lewiston's general cargo dock increased by more than 500 percent last year, from $17896.69 in 1979 to $90,941.12 in 1980.
———
Mary Cahill, 16, of Lewiston was named Nez Perce County 4-H champion pie-baker Saturday morning at a bake-off at Lapwai High School.