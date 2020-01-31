Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Jan. 31, 2000
MOSCOW — A team of University of Idaho scientists will develop a device to help search for life beyond Earth.
PULLMAN — Joy Sperry was named most valuable player at Washington State’s postseason volleyball banquet.
Jan. 31, 1980
Gary R. “Sam” McNeill, regional wildlife manager for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game at Lewiston, has been named Professional Wildlifer of the Year by the Idaho chapter of the Wildlife Society.
BOISE — City government representatives from Lewiston and Moscow urged three legislative committees Wednesday to authorize local taxation for public transit systems.