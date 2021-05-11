Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
May 11, 2001
As many as 900 Lewiston Orchards Qwest telephone customers could get a free month of basic service because their service was cut off for two to three days last week. What apparently is still undecided is whether the free service applies only when the outage is Qwest’s fault.
The Lewiston Independent Foundation for Education board recently awarded about $15,000 in grants for educational programs in 2002.
May 11, 1981
With the move of the Lewiston Girls Center from Lewiston’s Garfield School to a site at Fenton Park near the Lewis-Clark Valley Boys Club earlier next month, the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley will have a comprehensive recreation center open to both boys and girls.
Nez Perce County Magistrate Ron Schilling, of Lewiston, was chosen to fill the newly created 2nd District judge position by Idaho Gov. John Evans on Sunday.