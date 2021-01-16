Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Jan. 16, 2001
MOSCOW — Latah County eventually could be known as much for the production of herbal remedies as for wheat, if County Commissioner Loreca Stauber has her way. A project to determine whether the area’s soil would support commercial production of herbs for the growing nutritional-supplement market, or ground cover for stabilizing river banks, gets underway in earnest next week when a group of AmeriCorps volunteers arrives in Moscow.
The University of Idaho, Troy School District and other school districts in northern Idaho will benefit from nearly $1 million in gaming revenues from the Coeur d’Alene Tribe during a special awards ceremony Friday in the Coeur d’Alene Casino events center.
Jan. 16, 1981
PECK — Nez Perce County has agreed to give Peck access to county-owned property for a sewage treatment mound, but the Idaho Division of Environment says matching money might not be available until 1984.
A request to approve subleasing of the Airport Restaurant will be presented to the Lewiston City Council on Monday night, City Manager Craig McMicken said Thursday.