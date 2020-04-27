Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
April 27, 2000
Full funding for repairs to an old bridge that once connected U.S. Highways 12 and 95 on the edge of Spalding Park may be possible if the Nez Perce Tribe can get it on a national register for reservation bridges, Nez Perce County Commissioner Irwin H. Caufield said Wednesday.
———
Camas Prairie RailNet Wednesday began circulating a notice of intent to abandon or discontinue service on the 66-mile spur between Spalding and Grangeville. The notice will be hung in the rail yards of the communities served by the line and published in the newspaper.
April 27, 1980
COTTONWOOD — Cottonwood residents will vote Tuesday — for the second time in five months — on a $550,000 revenue bond issue to renovate the municipal water system.
———
Saturday’s third annual Seaport River Run became a fun-in-the-sun run for about 800 men, women and children.