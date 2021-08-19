Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Aug. 19, 2001
David A. Petersen, a Lewiston family practice physician, will serve as president of the Idaho Medical Association.
———
SHERIDAN, Wyo. — The Lewis-Clark Twins continued their torrid display of postseason offense Saturday with a 20-3 rout of Anchorage, Alaska, in the Northwest Regional American Legion baseball tournament.
Aug. 19, 1981
Marvin Yates, an employee of Farm Bureau Insurance Services at Lewiston, was elected chairman of the North Idaho Community Action Agency on Tuesday night.
———
MOSCOW — KUID-TV has lost two award-winning employees this week. The uncertainty of the public television station’s future on the heels of a legislative funding wipe-out is the main reason they are leaving.