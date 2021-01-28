Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Jan. 28, 2001
Earl T. Stroschein will serve as president of the St. Joseph Regional Medical Center Foundation this year.
———
The opening of a convenience mart at the Lewiston Albertsons has gobbled about 30 parking spaces, but Lewiston city planners hope a redesign of the lot will reduce traffic congestion.
Jan. 28, 1981
MOSCOW — The Moscow Parks and Recreation Commission decided Tuesday night to recommend that the city allow the consumpton of beer and wine in all city parks. A subcommittee had recommended that beer and wine be allowed only in four city parks.
———
The Supreme Court’s decision Monday, which held state can allow television, radio and photographic coverage of trials, is considered either potentially dangerous, logical and progressive, or an unknown entity, depending upon which courtroom player you talk to.