May 5, 2001
OROFINO — Lack of water and sewer hookups aside, the new Pink House Recreation Site was dedicated Friday with Idaho Gov. Dirk Kempthorne predicting heavy use by a public that continues to discover the beauty of the upper Clearwater River region.
Yvonne S. Ferrell, retiring head of the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation, received the Lifetime Achievement Award on Friday during the annual Take Pride in Idaho award presentations at the Idaho Governor’s Recreation and Tourism Conference in Lewiston.
May 5, 1981
The Lewiston-Clarkston Valley will continue to stink and have a higher-than-average particulate count for years, says Jack A. Anderson, the head of Potlatch Corp.’s northern Idaho environmental engineering department, who is leaving the company this month. But he gives his employer high marks for its environmental efforts.
The acquisition of the Lewiston Roundup Grounds earlier this year is expected to enhance rapid growth of the Port of Lewiston, port Manager Carl C. Moore told the Greater Lewiston Chamber of Commerce waterways committee Monday.