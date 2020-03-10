Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
March 10, 2000
R. Olin Seaman, of Lewiston, won top honors at the Idaho Woodcarvers Guild’s 13th annual competition in Boise.
March 10, 1980
LAPWAI — The Indian dances held each year in Feburary by the Nez Perce Tribe used to be called the George Washington dances. But not any more.
———
MOSCOW — Lewiston and Clarkston high school students won honors this weekend in the Universty of Idaho jazz festival that drew an estimated 3,000 students to the campus.