Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
May 28, 2001
CRAIGMONT — Armed with clipboards and curiosity, members of the Ilo-Vollmer Historical Society are spending another Memorial Day weekend in the cemetery. For them, every day is Memorial Day. The handful of volunteers listens for tips that might help piece together a little more history of the area.
May 28, 1981
MOSCOW MOUNTAIN — Pete Fountain, a man who says he’s spent his life flying high but living on the flat, has purchased his retirement dream — a used lookout tower.
———
School lunches will cost $1 for Clarkston elementary school students next fall and more for secondary school students — a jump of as much as two-thirds — School Superintendent Harold O. Beggs said Wednesday.