Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
July 11, 2000
Six environmental groups, including the Moscow-based Friends of the Clearwater, petitioned the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Monday to list wolverines as a threatened species.
PULLMAN — Washington State University has received a $1.1 million private grant to build a physics research laboratory featuring a linear accelerator, the school said Monday.
July 11, 1980
CARSON CITY, Nev. — Everything fell perfectly in place for the Lewis-Clark Twins on Thursday — and that was exactly what they needed to claim the championship in the Carson Capital Classic Invitational baseball tournament.
MOSCOW — A $100,000 plan to expand and improve Friendship Square in the heart of downtown Moscow was presented to the downtown revitalization steering committee Thursday.