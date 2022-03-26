Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
March 26, 2002
When Jeanette Scott returned to Kamiah after a 50-year absence, she discovered the Nez Perce language she had learned growing up was at the point of disappearing. Scott grew up in a family that only spoke Nez Perce. She had to go to school to learn English. Now, she’s one of a handful of Nez Perce tribal members helping to teach the next generation the Nez Perce language.
———
PULLMAN — Washington State University women’s basketball coach Sherri Murrell announced the hiring of two assistant coaches, Lisa Fisher and Christopher Holland, on Monday.
March 26, 1982
Two St. Maries High School students, Carrie Schumaker and Ruth Roman, won the senior division first and second grand prizes at Lewis-Clark Regional Science and Engineering Fair held at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds on Wednesday and Thursday.
———
SAN DIEGO — Pitching continued to be Lewis-Clark State’s strong suit as the Warriors blanked Massachusetts 3-0 on Thursday and earned themselves a berth in Saturday’s San Diego State Sun-Lite Invitational Tournament finals.